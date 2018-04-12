Timotheé Chalamet gets in too deep in Hot Summer Nights trailer

type Movie genre Drama release date 07/27/18 performer Timothee Chalamet, Maika Monroe director Elijah Bynum mpaa R

Timotheé Chalamet is back for another hot, transformative summer — but this time, the consequences are much more dangerous.

In Hot Summer Nights, written and directed by Elijah Bynum, Call Me By Your Name’s Chalamet stars as Daniel, a shy, awkward young man unwillingly sent to spend the summer in Cape Cod. As he struggles to adjust to his new surroundings, he befriends the neighborhood drug dealer Hunter (Alex Roe), a friendship which opens to him a new and unexpected world.

A24

As Daniel falls for Hunter’s sister McKayla (Maika Monroe), he decides to join Hunter in flipping weed and discovers a natural talent for the business. But while a hurricane brews off the coast, Daniel finds himself getting in over his head with shady characters and his own ambition. The parties, the deals, and the temperature reach a feverish heat, threatening to tear Daniel and everything he’s built apart.

Hot Summer Nights hits theaters July 27. Watch the trailer above.