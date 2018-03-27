A Stranger Things star is at the end of his rope in chilling Marrowbone clip

In the new horror movie Marrowbone, four young siblings attempt to stay together as a family in an old house after the death of their mother, only to discover that the abode has another, more sinister inhabitant.

The film is written and directed by first-time helmer Sergio G. Sánchez, whose previous credits include penning J.A. Bayona’s unforgettable 2007 terror tale The Orphanage. Marrowbone stars George MacKay (Captain Fantastic), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness), and Matthew Stagg.

“For me Marrowbone is a thriller that combines many elements, thriller, horror, love story and fantasy,” Sánchez says in his director’s statement. “I am very interested in that mixture of genres that invites the viewer to participate in the game, to actively participate and compose a puzzle. My intention was to make a classic movie of suspense, to shoot so that it seemed like a movie from another time, away from the patterns of the current genre cinema. But for this not seem like an exercise of nostalgia, I tried to narrate it for it to have a complex and original structure. I often use the simile of a Russian doll to define the structure of the film. This is not a classic story in three acts. The framework is more complex. Each time a new mystery is revealed it is as if we open one of these matrioshkas, the film changes and reveals a new identity.”

Marrowbone will be released April 13 in select theaters and on VOD. Watch an exclusive clip from the film above.