What does the Grinch from the mind of Dr. Seuss use to wake himself up in the morning? It’d have to be something so jarring, so unpleasant to the ears that he couldn’t possibly return to sleep. For him, that sound is Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

The new trailer for Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the green grump, sees what the morning routine is like in the Grinch’s home on Mt. Crumpet.

It begins with the Grinch hurling objects at his alarm clock to stop the “Happy” and continues with his enthusiastic dog Max making him coffee. He then spends the rest of his day making life just a bit more difficult for everyone in the neighboring town of Who-ville. These folks only see the Grinch when he needs more food — which, as professional Netflix bingers, we totally relate to on a personal level.

Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney co-direct Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which reimagines the classic holiday tale of the titular Christmas scrooge dressing up as Santa to steal the holiday from everyone.

After a delay, the film will now be released in theaters this Nov. 9. Watch the trailer above.