Jennifer Lawrence turned off Daniel Day-Lewis' Phantom Thread after 'about three minutes'

type Movie genre Drama release date 12/25/17 performer Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps, Lesley Manville director Paul Thomas Anderson mpaa R

Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t get past the first few stitches of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread.

The Red Sparrow star, 27, disparaged the critically acclaimed romance, which has been nominated for six Oscars this year, during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast.

“I got through about three minutes of it. I put in a good solid three,” she said, adding, “I’m sorry to anybody who loved that movie. I couldn’t give that kind of time. It was three minutes and I was just [oof].”

The film, which marks the latest collaboration between Anderson and Daniel Day-Lewis, tells the story of an eccentric head of a British fashion house (played by Lewis) who falls in love with his waitress-turned-muse (played by Vicky Krieps).

Laurie Sparham/Focus Features

“Is it just about clothes?” Lawrence asked Maron. “Is [Lewis’ character] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story? I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know. I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie.”

The actress was quick to clarify that she was not referring to her recent ex Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in mother!

Phantom Thread earned mostly positive reviews and six Oscar nods, including Best Actor for Lewis, Best Supporting Actress of Lesley Manville, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Director for Anderson and Best Picture.