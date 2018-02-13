type TV Show

Even before the forthcoming Star Wars land, Galaxy’s Edge, becomes a reality, more and more figures from the galaxy are turning up at the Disney parks.

Now park visitors at Disneyland in Anaheim can expect to cross paths with Rey at the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland.

Disney Parks announced Tuesday that the Jakku scavenger turned lightsaber-wielding Resistance hero will be part of a new fixture at the attraction.

She will join Chewbacca at the “Light Side character experience” during the summer, while Darth Vader and Kylo Ren will menace them in the Dark Side portion. Appearance schedules will be available to guests when they arrive at Disneyland.

Disney Parks

Galaxy’s Edge is slated to open in 2019, with rides involving the ability to pilot the Millennium Falcon in a dogfight with the forces of the First Order, and another attraction set inside a Star Destroyer’s hangar bay.

It’s also aimed at being increasingly immersive, with a Star Wars-themed hotel in Orlando that’s part of a new experiment called Disney 360 in which guests take part in role-play with rooms that look like bunks in a starship, command centers, and bars and restaurants with droid servers who can pour you a tall glass of blue milk.