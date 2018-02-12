New A Quiet Place trailer sheds light on film's dystopian setting

type Movie genre Drama, Horror, Thriller release date 04/06/18 performer John Krasinski, Emily Blunt director John Krasinski mpaa PG-13

One of the most noteworthy elements of the upcoming horror thriller A Quiet Place is that it stars both John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the husband-and-wife duo’s first feature film together (Krasinski is also directing). But aside from that, early teasers were enigmatic, showing only a world where Krasinski and Blunt’s characters communicated with their children entirely in sign language, apparently terrified of some unknown danger that reacted to sound.

The film’s newest trailer, which debuted Monday during Krasinski’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and expands on teaser footage seen during the Super Bowl, gives a little more information about the plot. It begins with Blunt watching news reports of worldwide devastation, strongly implying that her family represents some of the only survivors of an apocalyptic crisis. As her character sees it, her only purpose is to protect her children. “Who are we, if we can’t protect them?” She asks Krasinski, in one of the film’s only lines of spoken dialogue so far. They’ve got their work cut out for them, though, if the giant claw marks in the walls and monstrous hands seen in the background are any indication of the threat they face.

Watch the new trailer above. A Quiet Place hits theaters April 6, though it will first open this year’s SXSW festival on March 9.