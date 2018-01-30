Emily Blunt joins Dwayne Johnson for Disney's Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise type Movie genre Adventure

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is setting sail with an extra passenger in tow.

EW has confirmed actress Emily Blunt, after starring in 2014’s Into the Woods and the upcoming Mary Poppins reboot, will team with the studio for a third time on the planned movie version of the popular theme park ride.

Variety reports the film, also starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by The Shallows helmer Jaume Collet-Serra, will begin production in May. Oscar-nominated Logan screenwriter Michael Green wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay, originally written by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

After its debut at Disneyland, the original Disney park, in July 1955, the Jungle Cruise attraction subsequently opened at three other Disney properties around the world, including versions in Orlando, Hong Kong, and Tokyo. The boat ride takes riders on a journey through the deepest parts of a mysterious jungle with a comedically inclined guide steering the vessel.

Exact plot details for the film are still under wraps, though Johnson previously told EW he will star as the captain of a boat traveling down the Amazon River.

“[It’s] full on adventure,” he added. “Think Indiana Jones — those kinds of adventures. I’m very, very excited about it.”