Daniel Radcliffe is a drug mule caught in the middle in Beast of Burden trailer

Derek Lawrence
January 17, 2018 at 03:49 PM EST

Harry would so not approve.

In the first trailer for the upcoming thriller Beast of Burden, Daniel Radcliffe stars as Sean Haggerty, a pilot forced to make one last delivery of cocaine across the U.S.-Mexico border. During the troubled flight, he finds himself caught between the cartel and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which is promising to help his sick wife (Mr. Robot‘s Grace Gummer).

“You’re a drug mule, Sean,” declares Pablo Schreiber’s (Orange Is the New Black) DEA agent. “Don’t think for a second that you’re anything more.”

Beast of Burden premieres Feb. 23 in select theaters and On Demand/Digital HD. Watch the trailer above.

