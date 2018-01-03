Paul Sorvino threatens Harvey Weinstein: 'I will kill that motherf---er'

Paul Sorvino has a strong message for Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, including Sorvino's daughter, Mira Sorvino.

"If I meet [Weinstein] on the street — he oughta hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across, I think he'll be lying on the floor, somehow, magically," Paul Sorvino told TMZ. He later added, "He's going to go to jail. Oh yeah. That son of a bitch. Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf---er. Real simple."

Last fall, Mira Sorvino claimed in an interview with The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow that Weinstein behaved inappropriately with her in the 1990s. "He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around," Sorvino claimed of an incident in a Toronto hotel room around the release of Mighty Aphrodite in 1995.

In addition to Mira Sorvino's allegations of sexual misconduct, director Peter Jackson alleged last month that Weinstein and his brother, Bob Weinstein, tried blacklisting the Oscar-winning actress by calling her a "nightmare" to work with; Bad Santa director Terry Zwigoff later made a similar claim, saying the Weinsteins would hang up the phone whenever he mentioned her in prep for his 2003 film.

In a statement provided to EW about Jackson's claim, representatives for Harvey Weinstein said, in part, "Mr. Weinstein has nothing but the utmost respect for Peter Jackson. However, as Mr. Jackson will probably remember, because Disney would not finance the Lord of the Rings, Miramax lost the project and all casting was done by New Line. While Bob and Harvey Weinstein were executive producers of the film they had no input into the casting whatsoever."

The statement also directly referenced Mira Sorvino: "As recently as this year, Mira Sorvino called Mr. Weinstein and asked if her husband could be part of the SEAL television series [Six] he was producing and Mr. Weinstein cast him; when Christopher Backus received a better offer, Mr. Weinstein allowed him to amicably break his contract to pursue the opportunity."

Mira Sorvino is among the dozens of women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex — as well as claims that he retaliated against women who rebuffed him. "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein," his representatives said in a statement released in October. "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."

Speaking to TMZ, Paul Sorvino said he was completely unaware of his daughter's alleged experience with Weinstein, as well as Weinstein's alleged attempt to derail her career. Sorvino described his reaction to learning about the allegations as "furious," adding, "If I had known it, he would not be walking. He'd be in a wheelchair."

Before the interview concluded, TMZ then asked Sorvino if he was proud of his daughter for speaking out. "My daughter's … a courageous and a wonderful human being, and doesn't deserve to have been treated that way by this pig," Sorvino responded. "This pig will get his comeuppance. The law will get him. He's going to go to jail and die in jail."