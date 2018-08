The hugest animated movie ever! Mission: Impossible‘s craziest stunts yet! Cold, cool cash for wasps, dinosaurs, and Denzel! We hereby anoint this the summer of numbers…but just how crazy are those numbers? Click through to find out.

For more of Summer’s Biggest Winners, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Source: BoxOfficeMojo.com