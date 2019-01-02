The buzziest movies of 2018, as explained by The Good Place screenshots

Dana Schwartz
January 01, 2019 at 08:04 PM EST
<p>Is it just us, or was 2018 a very long year? We&#8217;re here to remind you of some of the movies that came out in the most helpful way we know: via screenshots from&nbsp;<em>The Good Place</em>.</p>
Passing judgement

