The buzziest movies of 2018, as explained by The Good Place screenshots

Passing judgement
Colleen Hayes/NBC
A Simple Favor
NBC
Vice
NBC
Vice, again
NBC
Ready Player One
NBC
Sorry to Bother You
NBC
The Wife
NBC
The Favourite
NBC
Hereditary
NBC
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
NBC
Paddington 2
NBC
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
NBC
Tully
NBC
Mary Poppins Returns
NBC
Venom
NBC
Cam
NBC
If Beale Street Could Talk
NBC
Don't Worry He Won't Get Far on Foot
NBC
Avengers: Infinity War
NBC
Crazy Rich Asians
NBC
Death of Stalin
NBC
Green Book
NBC
Eighth Grade
NBC
First Man
NBC
Halloween
NBC
BlacKkKlansman
NBC
Mary Queen of Scots
NBC
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
NBC
A Quiet Place
NBC
A Star Is Born
NBC
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
NBC
Annihilation
NBC
Aquaman
NBC
On the Basis of Sex / Bohemian Rhapsody / Red Sparrow / Ocean's Eight / Christopher Robin
NBC
1 of 35
Advertisement