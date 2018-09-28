From bloody slashers to Christmas demon fables, here are 14 hair-raising horror films coming soon

Joey Nolfi
September 28, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT
<p>Is David Gordon Green&#8217;s bloody&nbsp;<i>Halloween</i>&nbsp;sequel (in theaters Oct. 19) your kind of movie? Here are some other notable new things going bump in the night through the end of 2018, from pulpy slashers to auteur-driven creep shows.&nbsp;</p>
Fall 2018 horror movie preview

Is David Gordon Green’s bloody Halloween sequel (in theaters Oct. 19) your kind of movie? Here are some other notable new things going bump in the night through the end of 2018, from pulpy slashers to auteur-driven creep shows. 

Ryan Green/Universal Pictures; RJLE Films; Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios
<p>Heights aren&rsquo;t the only thing to fear at amusement parks this Halloween, when a masked killer turns a popular fun spot into a personal playground for murder. Check out the <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/25/hell-fest-retro-trailer/">movie&#8217;s retro trailer here</a>.</p>
Hell Fest9/28 (Theatrical)

Heights aren’t the only thing to fear at amusement parks this Halloween, when a masked killer turns a popular fun spot into a personal playground for murder. Check out the movie’s retro trailer here.

CBS Films
<p><i>Green Room</i> director Jeremy Saulnier sends Jeffrey Wright into the wolf-ravaged wilderness to track down the missing 7-year-old of two eerie parents (Riley Keough and Alexander Skarsg&aring;rd). <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/10/hold-dark-alexander-skarsgard/">Read more here</a>.</p>
Hold the Dark - 9/28 (Netflix)

Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier sends Jeffrey Wright into the wolf-ravaged wilderness to track down the missing 7-year-old of two eerie parents (Riley Keough and Alexander Skarsgård). Read more here.

David Bukach/Netflix
<p>Spike Lee returns as executive producer of this anthology featuring Mr. Simms (Keith David), who again spins comedically chilling tales about lust, politics, and greed &mdash; with the help of demons, vixens, and ghosts, of course. <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/07/10/tales-from-the-hood-2-trailer/">Watch the trailer here</a>.</p>
Tales from the Hood 2 - 10/2 (VOD, DVD, Digital)

Spike Lee returns as executive producer of this anthology featuring Mr. Simms (Keith David), who again spins comedically chilling tales about lust, politics, and greed — with the help of demons, vixens, and ghosts, of course. Watch the trailer here.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
<p>Florence Pugh and Ben Lloyd-Hughes star as scam-artist paranormal &ldquo;experts&rdquo; who meet what may be their match inside a haunted orphanage.</p>
Malevolent - 10/5 (Netflix)

Florence Pugh and Ben Lloyd-Hughes star as scam-artist paranormal “experts” who meet what may be their match inside a haunted orphanage.

Netflix
<p>This very scary audience-award winner from the Fantasia International Film Festival, directed by Demi&aacute;n Rugna, explores a quiet neighborhood in Buenos Aires that endures a number of unsettling events.</p>
Terrified - 10/11 (Shudder)

This very scary audience-award winner from the Fantasia International Film Festival, directed by Demián Rugna, explores a quiet neighborhood in Buenos Aires that endures a number of unsettling events.

Shudder
<p>R.L. Stine&rsquo;s iconic children&rsquo;s-book series scares up a PG-rated cinematic sequel starring Wendi McLendon-Covey as the mother of a young boy who inadvertently unleashes a fiendish villain. <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/07/11/goosebumps-2-trailer-haunted-halloween/">Watch the trailer here</a>.</p>
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween10/12 (Theatrical)

R.L. Stine’s iconic children’s-book series scares up a PG-rated cinematic sequel starring Wendi McLendon-Covey as the mother of a young boy who inadvertently unleashes a fiendish villain. Watch the trailer here.

Daniel McFadden/Sony Pictures
<p>Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) mounts a search-and-<br /> rescue mission after his sister is abducted by a wacky religious cult in early-20th-century Britain. Get a <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/17/apostle-trailer-dan-stevens-michael-sheen-netflix/">preview of the thrills here</a>.</p>
Apostle10/12 (Netflix)

Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) mounts a search-and-
rescue mission after his sister is abducted by a wacky religious cult in early-20th-century Britain. Get a preview of the thrills here.

Warren Orchard/Netflix
<p>Masked serial killer Michael Myers (and Jamie Lee Curtis) return for another gory installment in the decades-old slasher series that functions as a bloody, fan-service crowd-pleaser that surprisingly flips the franchise&rsquo;s formula on its head by giving absolute power to the women in Myers&rsquo; familial lineage.&nbsp;</p> <p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/21/halloween-trailer/">Click here to watch the trailer</a>, and <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/26/halloween-jamie-lee-curtis-ew-cover/">here to see our cover featuring Curtis</a>.</p>
Halloween - 10/19 (Theatrical)

Masked serial killer Michael Myers (and Jamie Lee Curtis) return for another gory installment in the decades-old slasher series that functions as a bloody, fan-service crowd-pleaser that surprisingly flips the franchise’s formula on its head by giving absolute power to the women in Myers’ familial lineage. 

Click here to watch the trailer, and here to see our cover featuring Curtis.

Ryan Green/Universal Pictures
<p>Dario Argento&rsquo;s bloody classic gets a Luca Guadagnino-fueled makeover starring Dakota Johnson as an aspiring dancer at a Berlin academy fronted by a mysterious &mdash; and perhaps sinister &mdash; artistic director (Tilda Swinton). <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/23/suspiria-trailer/">Check out the trailer</a> for the movie, which got a <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/24/suspiria-fantastic-fest-reactions/">rousing response at Fantastic Fest</a>.</p>
Suspiria - 10/26 (Theatrical) 

Dario Argento’s bloody classic gets a Luca Guadagnino-fueled makeover starring Dakota Johnson as an aspiring dancer at a Berlin academy fronted by a mysterious — and perhaps sinister — artistic director (Tilda Swinton). Check out the trailer for the movie, which got a rousing response at Fantastic Fest.

Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios
<p>The historical setting of World War II-era Europe meets newfangled creature-feature spectacle in this J.J. Abrams-produced epic that strands American soldiers behind enemy lines, where Nazi experimentation has created a legion of grotesque, violent monsters. <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/23/overlord-fantastic-fest-premiere-reactions/">Learn and see more here</a>.</p>
Overlord - 11/9 (Theatrical)

The historical setting of World War II-era Europe meets newfangled creature-feature spectacle in this J.J. Abrams-produced epic that strands American soldiers behind enemy lines, where Nazi experimentation has created a legion of grotesque, violent monsters. Learn and see more here.

Paramount Pictures
<p>After a poor teen (Charlie Plummer) discovers his docile dad&rsquo;s (Dylan McDermott) disturbing porn collection, he suspects his fond childhood memories were actually made by an infamous serial killer who plagued his small town. <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/05/brooklyn-horror-film-festival-lineup-2018/">Watch the trailer here</a>.</p>
The Clovehitch Killer - 11/16 (Theatrical, VOD, Digital)

After a poor teen (Charlie Plummer) discovers his docile dad’s (Dylan McDermott) disturbing porn collection, he suspects his fond childhood memories were actually made by an infamous serial killer who plagued his small town. Watch the trailer here.

Brooklyn Horror Film Festival
<p>Cozy up for a spot of Christmas fear as slay bells ring in this <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2017/09/20/anna-and-the-apocalypse-trailer/">bonkers horror-musical-comedy hybrid</a> that tests the holiday spirit of a band of survivors navigating their way through a yuletide zombie outbreak.</p>
Anna and the Apocalypse - 11/30 (Theatrical)

Cozy up for a spot of Christmas fear as slay bells ring in this bonkers horror-musical-comedy hybrid that tests the holiday spirit of a band of survivors navigating their way through a yuletide zombie outbreak.

Orion Pictures
<p>There&rsquo;s plenty of holiday cheer &mdash; and fear &mdash; to go around as <i>Crazy Rich Asians</i> star Constance Wu drops in to a horror freak-show in this <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/02/15/all-the-creatures-were-stirring-poster/">wintry mix of stories</a>. Plots range<br /> from last-minute shopping trips gone awry to nefarious demons descending the chimney.</p>
All the Creatures Were Stirring - 12/4 (VOD, DVD, Digital)

There’s plenty of holiday cheer — and fear — to go around as Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu drops in to a horror freak-show in this wintry mix of stories. Plots range
from last-minute shopping trips gone awry to nefarious demons descending the chimney.

RJLE Films
<p>Twisted love breeds a thrilling, psychological cat-and-mouse game for Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott, and Laia Costa in Nicolas Pesce&rsquo;s adaptation of Ryū Murakami&rsquo;s novel.</p>
Piercing - 12/7 (Theatrical, VOD, Digital)

Twisted love breeds a thrilling, psychological cat-and-mouse game for Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott, and Laia Costa in Nicolas Pesce’s adaptation of Ryū Murakami’s novel.

Sundance Institute
