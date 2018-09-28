From bloody slashers to Christmas demon fables, here are 14 hair-raising horror films coming soon

Fall 2018 horror movie preview
Ryan Green/Universal Pictures; RJLE Films; Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios
Hell Fest - 9/28 (Theatrical)
CBS Films
Hold the Dark - 9/28 (Netflix)
David Bukach/Netflix
Tales from the Hood 2 - 10/2 (VOD, DVD, Digital)
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment
Malevolent - 10/5 (Netflix)
Netflix
Terrified - 10/11 (Shudder)
Shudder
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween - 10/12 (Theatrical)
Daniel McFadden/Sony Pictures
Apostle - 10/12 (Netflix)
Warren Orchard/Netflix
Halloween - 10/19 (Theatrical)
Ryan Green/Universal Pictures
Suspiria - 10/26 (Theatrical)
Alessio Bolzoni/Amazon Studios
Overlord - 11/9 (Theatrical)
Paramount Pictures
The Clovehitch Killer - 11/16 (Theatrical, VOD, Digital)
Brooklyn Horror Film Festival
Anna and the Apocalypse - 11/30 (Theatrical)
Orion Pictures
All the Creatures Were Stirring - 12/4 (VOD, DVD, Digital)
RJLE Films
Piercing - 12/7 (Theatrical, VOD, Digital)
Sundance Institute
