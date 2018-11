International auteurs like Mexico’s Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity) and Poland’s Pawel Pawlikowski (Ida) will bring their thematically vivid, black-and-white portraits of historical love — both platonic and romantic — into focus at AFI this year. Cuarón’s Netflix collaboration Roma has a hold on the early Oscar conversation, featuring breakout actress Yalitza Aparicio’s stunning lead performance as a middle-class Mexico City family’s live-in maid who holds her household together in the director’s semiautobiographical love letter to female power, while Pawlikowski’s Cold War sets its passionate story of love between two mismatched people against the backdrop of the Cold War in 1950s Poland, Berlin, Paris, and Yugoslavia.