Star Wars: The Last Jedi tops box office again, with Jumanji a close second

With only a few hours left in 2017, Star Wars: The Last Jedi has cemented its place as the biggest domestic box office release of the year.

Rian Johnson’s Episode VIII topped the domestic box office for the third straight weekend, adding an estimated $52.4 million to its total. Through Sunday, The Last Jedi has racked up an estimated $517.1 million domestically, and it’s expected to reach $530.3 million after New Year’s Day. That would push The Last Jedi past Beauty and the Beast ($504 million) to become this year’s highest-grossing domestic release.

This weekend, The Last Jedi also crossed $1 billion worldwide, for an estimated global total of $1.04 billion through Sunday. The Last Jedi is still pacing well behind 2015’s record-breaking The Force Awakens, but in a matter of days, it will surpass the entire global gross of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which earned $1.06 billion after opening last year. (The Last Jedi still hasn’t opened everywhere internationally, and it will hit theaters in China on Jan. 5.)

At the domestic box office, however, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is close behind The Last Jedi, earning second place with an estimated $50.6 million. Jake Kasdan’s follow-up to the beloved 1995 Robin Williams movie stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart, and in its second weekend, it has earned $169.8 million domestically. Through Monday, it’s expected to reach a domestic total of $186.3 million — and if those numbers hold, it could surpass The Last Jedi to win the four-day New Year’s weekend.

Elsewhere, Pitch Perfect 3 earned $17.8 million in its second weekend, bringing its domestic total to an estimated $64.3 million through Sunday and expected $69.2 million through Monday. The Hugh Jackman-starring musical The Greatest Showman also added $17.8 million in its second weekend for a domestic total of $48.8 million through Sunday and an expected $53.8 million through Monday.

The animated Ferdinand, starring John Cena as the voice of the titular bull, rounded out the top five with $11.7 million, for a domestic total of $53.8 million through Sunday. It’s projected to hit $57.3 million through Monday.

Outside the top 10, Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game earned $2.3 million in its first full weekend, earning $5.2 million domestically since it opened in limited release on Christmas Day. The film, which stars Jessica Chastain as the notorious poker mastermind Molly Bloom, expands nationwide Jan. 5.

See this weekend’s top 10 at the domestic box office below, via comScore.

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi — $52.4 million

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — $50.6 million

3. Pitch Perfect 3 — $17.8 million

4. The Greatest Showman — $15.3 million

5. Ferdinand — $111.7 million

6. Coco — $6.6 million

7. All the Money in the World — $5.5 million

8. Darkest Hour — $5.3 million

9. Downsizing — $4.6 million

10. Father Figures — $3.7 million