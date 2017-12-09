Jessica Chastain says a 'well-known actor' told her to 'calm down' over Harvey Weinstein scandal

Jessica Chastain has been one of the most vocal actresses in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood — but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced backlash.

The 40-year-old actress appeared on the Graham Norton Show where she revealed that a fellow actor warned her to stop tweeting as much about the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“I was tweeting a lot at the time and actually got an email from a well-known actor that said, ‘Calm down,’” Chastain said. “I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening.”

Chastain made her displeasure with the producer known in various tweets. And following reports of alleged decades of sexual harassment by Weinstein, she also tweeted out an article highlighting similar accusations lodged against X-Men producer Bryan Singer, writing “Let us not forget.”

“I’m going to speak my mind about any injustice that I see. I’m not afraid of anything in terms of that,” Chastain previously told The Daily Beast of any potential blowback from the tweet. “And I think the greatest myth that an industry can create is to make people feel like they’re easily replaceable. I’m not going to allow that into my life.”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chastain also told the outlet she’s encouraged by the swift action that has been taken since the various allegations have come to light.

“I feel hopeful. I feel happy,” she said. “I know it’s devastating, it’s terrible, it’s heartbreaking. These stories that are coming out are just so sad. But what makes me hopeful is that people are taking responsibility for their silence, their inaction.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

In a recent statement to PEOPLE, Weinstein’s attorneys, Berk and Brafman, said: “Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct. There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred.

“Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein’s behavior, he remains deeply apologetic.”