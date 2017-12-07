Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl hijack a plane in 7 Days in Entebbe trailer

In 1976, two Palestinians and two Germans hijacked an Air France flight on its way from Tel Aviv to Paris, diverting it to Entebbe Airport in Uganda. There, the hijackers took more than 200 passengers prisoner, until commandos from the Israel Defense Forces attempted a hostage-rescue mission. Now, that story is coming to the big screen with 7 Days in Entebbe.

The first trailer for José Padilha’s thriller introduces Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl as the two German hijackers, as the Israeli government tries to decide whether to negotiate with the terrorists or launch a rescue attempt.

Padilha, who’s best known for directing 2007’s Elite Squad and the 2014 RoboCop remake, is directing from a script by Gregory Burke. Eddie Marsan, Ben Schnetzer, Lior Ashkenazi, and Denis Ménochet also star.

7 Days in Entebbe will hit theaters March 16.