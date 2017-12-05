Girl With the Dragon Tattoo sequel finds its Daniel Craig replacement

The Girl in the Spider’s Web has found its Mikael Blomkvist.

EW has confirmed that Norwegian actor Sverrir Gudnason has been cast as the crusading journalist who teams up with hacker heroine Lisbeth Salander in Sony’s upcoming sequel to The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

Gudnason succeeds Daniel Craig in the role (as well as Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original Swedish film trilogy). He also joins a cast including Claire Foy as Salander (taking over from Rooney Mara, who followed Noomi Rapace), Sylvia Hoeks as Salander’s twin sister, and Claes Bang as the villain.

Gudnason is relatively unknown in the U.S. but will soon be seen opposite Shia LaBeouf in the tennis drama Borg/McEnroe.

Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) is on board to direct Spider’s Web, which is intended to revamp Sony’s would-be franchise based on the late Stieg Larsson’s best-selling thrillers. Spider’s Web is the fourth book in the Millennium series, as it is known, and was written by David Lagercrantz after Larsson died in 2004.

The film is slated to begin production in Berlin and Stockholm in January, before hitting theaters Oct. 19.

Variety first reported Gudnason’s casting.