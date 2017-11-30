Hellboy reboot with David Harbour sets 2019 release date

type Movie genre Superhero, Fantasy release date 01/11/19 performer David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Daniel Dae Kim, Ian McShane director Neil Marshall distributor Lionsgate

Hellboy will return to the big screen in 2019.

With Stranger Things‘ fearless police chief, David Harbour, already transforming into the cigar-smoking wise-ass half-demon known as “Big Red,” the new reboot from Lionsgate and Millennium has set a theatrical release date for Jan. 11, 2019.

Official plot details haven’t yet been released, however the film will be separate from Guillermo del Toro’s original films. The cast also includes Milla Jovovich as the villainous Blood Queen; Ian McShane as Hellboy’s adopted father, Professor Broom; Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, an officer at the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense; and American Honey breakout Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, who’s rescued by Hellboy from fairies in the comics.

Ed Skrein (Deadpool) was originally set to play Daimio, but he voluntarily departed the role earlier this year as fans called out the casting as whitewashing an Asian character. “There has been intense conversation and understandable upset since that announcement, and I must do what I feel is right,” the actor said in a statement.

Neil Marshall, the filmmaker behind Game of Thrones episodes “Blackwater” and “The Watchers on the Wall,” is at the helm of this new Hellboy, based on the comics by Mike Mignola.

“We’ve been granted permission to do it R-rated, which for me is just like taking the cuffs off,” he said. “It’s like, okay, so now we can just make the movie we want to make. It’s not like I’m going to force it to be R-rated, but if it happens to come out that way, just because of my own sensibilities, then fine. And nobody’s going to stop us. So, that’s the main [difference]. And I’m sure, obviously, the success of things like Deadpool and Logan have not hurt that cause. But, also, when you go back the original material, it is kind of bloody, so I’m going to embrace that.”