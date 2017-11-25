New Aladdin actor pays tribute to original film on 25th anniversary

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa G performer Scott Weinger, Robin Williams director John Musker, Ron Clements distributor Walt Disney Productions genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Animation

Mena Massoud is ready for some “celebratory viewing” of the film that led to his career-launching role.

The 26-year-old Egyptian-born, Canada-raised actor will play Aladdin in Disney’s live-action remake, and he paid tribute to the “all-time classic” on the original film’s 25th anniversary on Saturday.

“Crazy to think that when I was a one year-old this story of #Aladdin came to life,” he added on Instagram after an initial tweet. “And now, 25 years later, I have the honor & privilege to help re-tell this magical #Disney story once again. Get cozy & give it a watch tonight peeps!”

Happy 25th anniversary to #Aladdin & #Disney! Time for some popcorn & a celebratory viewing of an all-time classic. Who's with me peeps!? pic.twitter.com/elewJyIuUj — Mena Massoud (@MenaMassoud) November 25, 2017

Massoud’s casting for the new Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, was announced at this year’s D23 Expo. Naomi Scott (a.k.a. the Pink Power Ranger) will costar as Princess Jasmine, while Will Smith plays Genie, Marwan Kenzari plays Jafar, and Billy Magnussen plays Prince Anders, a new character created for the film.

“So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let’s get to work!” Massoud tweeted after his casting was announced.

Last week, the rising star offered fans an update on filming, which began in London in September. Massoud mentioned a “big number” for the song “Friend Like Me” with Smith, whom he called “the best cast mate I could ever ask for.”

“You guys are gonna have so much fun watching this,” he said.

Aladdin is scheduled for release on May 24, 2019, but Massoud will also be seen on Amazon’s Jack Ryan series opposite John Krasinski.