Channing Tatum's yeti has a tall tale in animated Smallfoot trailer

Gather ’round and listen to the tale of the most terrifying creature known to yeti-kind in the first Smallfoot trailer. Channing Tatum voices Migo, one of these white-haired beasts of the tundra, but in this family friendly animated film from director Karey Kirkpatrick (Over the Hedge), the real terrors are people.

The human is “a mythical monster straight out of your worst nightmares with wild eyes and a hideous face and feet that were amazingly, freakishly small!” Migo tells the yeti kiddies in the first footage from Smallfoot. “It’s a terrifying creature with perfect white teeth and breath that just smells all minty fresh, and the only hair it has on its entire body is on top of its head!”

It’s the legend of Bigfoot from the yeti’s perspective, where humans are the elusive beasts of legend.

Tatum danced his way onto The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday to reveal the new trailer. “It has nothing to do with Magic Mike, all those men have very large feet,” he joked. “The story starts, like, in a community of yetis,” he added, “and they are talking about this mythic creature: the Smallfoot.”

As shown through character posters from Smallfoot, the star-studded voice cast includes Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Meechee, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Kolka, basketball star LeBron James as Gwangi, Danny DeVito as Dorgle, rapper Common as Stonekeeper, Jimmy Tatro (22 Jump Street) as Thorp, and The Late Late Show host James Corden as the human Smallfoot/Percy.

Also featured are Black-ish star Yara Shahidi and Ely Henry (Superstore).

The film is set to debut in theaters Sept. 28, 2018.