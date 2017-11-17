Dragon Tattoo sequel finds a villain in The Square star

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images; Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018 movie)

release date 11/09/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Thriller
placeholder
Nick Romano
November 17, 2017 at 02:11 PM EST

Sony Pictures has snared another promising star in its Spider’s Web.

The Square actor Claes Bang might not be the guy going actually ape s–t in the standout Swedish film, but the Denmark native is now busting into the blockbuster spotlight. Bang has landed a role as one of the villains in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo sequel, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, EW has learned.

Bang joins The Crown Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, who is set as the tatted hacker Lisbeth Salander. Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) is also rumored to play Lisbeth’s twin sister. Production on the film will begin this January in Berlin and Stockholm with director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe).

The Girl in the Spider’s Web — adapted for the screen by Alvarez, Steven Knight, and Jay Basu — marks the first English-language adaptation of the franchise since David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which starred Rooney Mara as Salander. Noomi Rapace also played the beloved character in the original Swedish films.

The Spider’s Web book, authored by David Lagercrantz, was the first in the series not written by Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004 after writing the first three Dragon Tattoo novels.

Bang appears opposite Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Dominic West (Showtime’s The Affair), and Terry Notary (mo-cap actor in Kong: Skull Island) in The Square, Sweden’s official entry to the foreign film category of the Oscars.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which marks Bang’s first major studio feature, is scheduled for release on Oct. 19, 2018.

Variety was the first to report the news.

The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018 movie)

type
Movie
Genre
Thriller
mpaa
R
release date
11/09/18
director
Fede Alvarez
Cast
Claire Foy,
Sverrir Gudnason,
Lakeith Stanfield,
Sylvia Hoeks
Complete Coverage
The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018 movie)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now