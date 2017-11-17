Dragon Tattoo sequel finds a villain in The Square star

Sony Pictures has snared another promising star in its Spider’s Web.

The Square actor Claes Bang might not be the guy going actually ape s–t in the standout Swedish film, but the Denmark native is now busting into the blockbuster spotlight. Bang has landed a role as one of the villains in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo sequel, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, EW has learned.

Bang joins The Crown Golden Globe winner Claire Foy, who is set as the tatted hacker Lisbeth Salander. Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049) is also rumored to play Lisbeth’s twin sister. Production on the film will begin this January in Berlin and Stockholm with director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe).

The Girl in the Spider’s Web — adapted for the screen by Alvarez, Steven Knight, and Jay Basu — marks the first English-language adaptation of the franchise since David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which starred Rooney Mara as Salander. Noomi Rapace also played the beloved character in the original Swedish films.

The Spider’s Web book, authored by David Lagercrantz, was the first in the series not written by Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004 after writing the first three Dragon Tattoo novels.

Bang appears opposite Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Dominic West (Showtime’s The Affair), and Terry Notary (mo-cap actor in Kong: Skull Island) in The Square, Sweden’s official entry to the foreign film category of the Oscars.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web, which marks Bang’s first major studio feature, is scheduled for release on Oct. 19, 2018.

Variety was the first to report the news.