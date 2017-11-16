Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad to reunite in Netflix superhero comedy

Rey is about to force her way into a Gaston and LeFou reunion.

Daisy Ridley, Luke Evans, and Josh Gad are set to star in Super-Normal, a Netflix movie putting a satirical spin on the superhero genre, EW has confirmed.

In addition to costarring, Gad will also produce alongside Dan Lin (of the Lego Movie franchise), while Moana contributors Aaron and Jordan Kandell are writing the script. Gad assembled the project, developing the script from his original idea with the Kandells and calling upon his former costars Ridley (Murder on the Orient Express) and Evans (Beauty and the Beast) to headline with him. Netflix recently acquired the package.

Ridley is of course the breakout star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the upcoming sequel The Last Jedi, while Evans most recently appeared in Professor Marson and the Wonder Women.

No director or release date has been announced Super-Normal.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.