Louis C.K.’s controversial movie I Love You, Daddy cancels premiere

Distributor is 'giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film' following allegations of sexual misconduct

I Love You Daddy type TV Show

The New York premiere of Louis C.K.’s upcoming film I Love You, Daddy has been canceled, and the project’s distributor says plans for its release are under “careful consideration” after multiple women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct in a New York Times report.

The Times released a bombshell report Thursday afternoon in which multiple women accuse C.K. of sexual misconduct, including allegations that he masturbated in front of them. Shortly thereafter, the film’s distribution company The Orchard released a statement condemning C.K.’s alleged behavior.

“In light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times, we are canceling tonight’s premiere of I Love You, Daddy,” the statement reads. “There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”

The premiere was due to take place Thursday night, with I Love You, Daddy scheduled to hit theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Nov. 17, before expanding Dec. 1.

The comedian’s planned appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has also been canceled, with William H. Macy taking his place on the late-night show.

C.K. wrote, directed, and stars in the black-and-white film, which he shot in secret over the summer. I Love You, Daddy has sparked controversy since it made its premiere earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it stars C.K. as a TV writer whose 17-year-old daughter (Chloe Grace Moretz) strikes up a relationship with an infamous older filmmaker (John Malkovich). Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Edie Falco, and Helen Hunt also star. The film has drawn multiple comparisons between Malkovich’s character and Woody Allen, as well as criticism for the film’s use of racial slurs and a scene where a character pretends to masturbate in front of other people.

This post has been updated throughout.