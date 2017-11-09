Game Night turns deadly for Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams in film's first trailer

With more dramatic turns in this year’s Disobedience, Marvel’s Doctor Strange, the Oscar-winning Spotlight, and HBO’s True Detective, Rachel McAdams is returning to comedy. In the first Game Night trailer, the Mean Girls alum plays opposite Jason Bateman when a weekly couples game night goes from friendly to dangerous.

As Kyle Chandler’s Brooks explains in the footage, things are dialed up a notch with a new murder-mystery game. “Someone in this room is going to be taken and it’s up to you to find them,” he says. It all comes complete with fake thugs and federal agents, but the challenge throws Max (Bateman), Annie (McAdams), and their friends through a loop when someone actually does go missing. That would be Brooks himself, Max’s brother.

“There’s some overlap in there in wondering what’s real and what’s part of the game, which lends itself to a little bit of action, some nighttime intrigue, thriller stuff,” Bateman told PEOPLE. “And of course, you’ve got the comedy all the way through.”

The dark comedy, directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Vacation), unfolds over the course of a single night with a bunch of highly competitive couples. Billy Magnussen (Bridge of Spies), Sharon Horgan (Amazon’s Catastrophe), Lamorne Morris (Fox’s New Girl), Kylie Bunbury (Fox’s Pitch), Jesse Plemons (FX’s Fargo), Danny Huston (Wonder Woman), and Michael C. Hall (Showtime’s Dexter) also star.

Game Night will open in theaters on March 2, 2018. Watch the trailer above.