The awards race received a light spark from across the pond as the nominations for the 2017 British Independent Film Awards trickled in Wednesday morning.

Leading the pack is William Oldroyd’s big screen adaptation of Nikolai Leskov’s Lady Macbeth, which amasses a staggering 15 nominations, including best British independent film, best director, and best actress. Co-produced by British financiers, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — which took TIFF’s People’s Choice Award (a key best picture precursor that has gone to eight winners or nominees since 2007) — racks up 11 nominations, also for best British independent film and best director.

After landing multiple Gotham nominations in key above the line categories, Jordan Peele’s Get Out continues to flex its staying power in the early stages of the Oscar race, receiving a nomination for Best international independent film alongside Cannes favorites like Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless, and Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner The Square.

Among the acting set, best actress frontrunner Frances McDormand appears alongside Lady Macbeth‘s Florence Pugh and Dark River star Ruth Wilson, while the dramatic same-sex romance God’s Own Country occupies two slots in best actor thanks to Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu.

In a surprise turn of events, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool‘s Jamie Bell scored a nod over his costar, Annette Bening, who was heavily touted for a best actress nomination from the Academy at the top of the Oscars race. Supporting actress Julie Walters additionally receives a nomination for the film, which also appears in the casting and production design categories.

Supporting actor makes room for two Three Billboards stars, with Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell appearing side-by-side in a category that also features The Death of Stalin‘s Steve Buscemi.

The 2017 BIFA Awards will be handed out Sunday, Dec. 10 at London’s Old Billingsgate event hall. Read on for the full list of nominations.

Best British Independent Film

THE DEATH OF STALIN

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY

I AM NOT A WITCH

LADY MACBETH

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best International Independent Film

THE FLORIDA PROJECT

GET OUT

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO

LOVELESS

THE SQUARE

Best Director

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE, God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI, I Am Not a Witch

WILLIAM OLDROYD, Lady Macbeth

Best Screenplay

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Best Actress

EMILY BEECHAM Daphne

FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch

FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth

RUTH WILSON Dark River

Best Actor

JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country

ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country

Best Supporting Actress

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party

KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin

JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Supporting Actor

SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin

STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin

WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

IAN HART God’s Own Country

SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Most Promising Newcomer

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

HARRY GILBY Just Charlie

COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth

HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny

LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion

Best Debut Director

DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Debut Screenwriter

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Breakthrough Producer

GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion

EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch

BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut

FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth

JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country

The Discovery Award

EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar

HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson

IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans

ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague

MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright

Best Documentary

ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter

HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson

KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard

UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro

WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton

Best British Short Film

1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay

FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee

WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best Cinematography

BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch

TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone

THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind

ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth

Best Casting

SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth

SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country

SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin

SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Costume Design

DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel

SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin

SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties

HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch

HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth

Best Editing

JOHNNY BURKE Williams

DAVID CHARAP Jawbone

JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin

JOE MARTIN Us and Them

Best Effects

NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual

LUKE DODD Journeyman

EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin

DAN MARTIN Double Date

CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest

Best Make Up & Hair Design

JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch

JAN SEWELL Breathe

NADIA STACEY Journeyman

NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin

SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth

Best Music

CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind

MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch

PAUL WELLER Jawbone

CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin

Best Production Design

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth

CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin

JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait

NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch

EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best Sound

ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country

MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch

ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone

JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SOUND TEAM Breathe