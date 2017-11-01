The awards race received a light spark from across the pond as the nominations for the 2017 British Independent Film Awards trickled in Wednesday morning.
Leading the pack is William Oldroyd’s big screen adaptation of Nikolai Leskov’s Lady Macbeth, which amasses a staggering 15 nominations, including best British independent film, best director, and best actress. Co-produced by British financiers, Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — which took TIFF’s People’s Choice Award (a key best picture precursor that has gone to eight winners or nominees since 2007) — racks up 11 nominations, also for best British independent film and best director.
After landing multiple Gotham nominations in key above the line categories, Jordan Peele’s Get Out continues to flex its staying power in the early stages of the Oscar race, receiving a nomination for Best international independent film alongside Cannes favorites like Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless, and Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner The Square.
Among the acting set, best actress frontrunner Frances McDormand appears alongside Lady Macbeth‘s Florence Pugh and Dark River star Ruth Wilson, while the dramatic same-sex romance God’s Own Country occupies two slots in best actor thanks to Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu.
In a surprise turn of events, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool‘s Jamie Bell scored a nod over his costar, Annette Bening, who was heavily touted for a best actress nomination from the Academy at the top of the Oscars race. Supporting actress Julie Walters additionally receives a nomination for the film, which also appears in the casting and production design categories.
Supporting actor makes room for two Three Billboards stars, with Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell appearing side-by-side in a category that also features The Death of Stalin‘s Steve Buscemi.
The 2017 BIFA Awards will be handed out Sunday, Dec. 10 at London’s Old Billingsgate event hall. Read on for the full list of nominations.
Best British Independent Film
THE DEATH OF STALIN
GOD’S OWN COUNTRY
I AM NOT A WITCH
LADY MACBETH
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Best International Independent Film
THE FLORIDA PROJECT
GET OUT
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO
LOVELESS
THE SQUARE
Best Director
ARMANDO IANNUCCI, The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE, God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RUNGANO NYONI, I Am Not a Witch
WILLIAM OLDROYD, Lady Macbeth
Best Screenplay
ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Best Actress
EMILY BEECHAM Daphne
FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch
FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth
RUTH WILSON Dark River
Best Actor
JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country
ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country
Best Supporting Actress
NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party
KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin
JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Supporting Actor
SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin
STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin
WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
IAN HART God’s Own Country
SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Most Promising Newcomer
NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
HARRY GILBY Just Charlie
COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth
HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny
LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion
Best Debut Director
DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Debut Screenwriter
ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Breakthrough Producer
GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion
EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch
BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut
FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth
JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country
The Discovery Award
EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar
HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson
IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans
ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague
MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright
Best Documentary
ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter
HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson
KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard
UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro
WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton
Best British Short Film
1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay
FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing
THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee
WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon
Best Cinematography
BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch
TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone
THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind
ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth
Best Casting
SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth
SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country
SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin
SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Costume Design
DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel
SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin
SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties
HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch
HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth
Best Editing
JOHNNY BURKE Williams
DAVID CHARAP Jawbone
JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin
JOE MARTIN Us and Them
Best Effects
NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual
LUKE DODD Journeyman
EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin
DAN MARTIN Double Date
CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest
Best Make Up & Hair Design
JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch
JAN SEWELL Breathe
NADIA STACEY Journeyman
NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin
SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth
Best Music
CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind
MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch
PAUL WELLER Jawbone
CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin
Best Production Design
JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth
CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin
JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait
NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch
EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best Sound
ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country
MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch
ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone
JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SOUND TEAM Breathe
