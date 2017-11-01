Beyoncé officially joins live-action Lion King as Nala

Every king needs a queen, and The Lion King has landed one.

Months after rumors of her involvement began, pop megastar Beyoncé is officially onboard to voice the lioness Nala in Disney’s live-action Lion King re-imagining, the studio announced Wednesday.

As previously announced about the Jon Favreau-directed movie, Donald Glover is set to play Simba, Nala’s childhood friend and love interest, and James Earl Jones will be reprising his role as Mufasa from the 1994 animated movie. The cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner as Pumbaa and Timon.

“It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” Favreau said in a statement.

Live-action remakes of beloved toons have become a cornerstone of Disney’s film strategy in recent years, with successes including Maleficent, The Jungle Book (which Favreau directed), and Beauty and the Beast.

Beyoncé’s most recent big-screen credit was the 2013 animated movie Epic, and she previously appeared in films including Obsessed, Dreamgirls, and The Fighting Temptations.