Did you miss director Christ Peckover’s holiday season-set horror-comedy Better Watch Out during its recent theatrical run? Or want to relish its macabre delights all over again? Then we have an early Christmas present for you. EW can exclusively reveal that Well Go us releasing Better Watch Out on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD, Dec. 5. Peckover’s film stars Olivia DeJonge as a teenager named Ashley, who takes a babysitting job thinking it’s going to be an easy night. Wrong! A home invasion results in Ashley and her 12-year-old charge Luke (Levi Miller), being terrorized — and to say any more than that would be to spoil the gruesome fun.

Better Watch Out costars Ed Oxenbould (Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day), Dacre Montgomery, Aleks Mikic, Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld, Rules of Engagement), and Virginia Madsen (Candyman, Sideways).

Watch the red band trailer for Better Watch Out below and an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the Blu-ray and DVD releases, above.

Image zoom Universal

