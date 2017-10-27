Alexander Skarsgård goes bald on red carpet: See the shocking photo

Alexander Skarsgård’s hair is missing.

The Emmy-winning Big Little Lies star debuted an eye-popping new look Thursday night in New York City, walking the red carpet for a Louis Vuitton exhibition sans his signature luscious locks.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Skarsgård, who won his first Emmy in September for his supporting turn in the critically lauded HBO miniseries, has yet to explain the reason for the hairstyle.

A representative for the actor did not immediately return EW’s request for comment, though the new ‘do is presumably for one of his upcoming roles, which include the Afghanistan-set war flick The Kill Team and Kim Nguyen’s drama The Hummingbird Project, which also stars Salma Hayek and Jesse Eisenberg.