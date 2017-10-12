Harvey Fierstein to internet: I'm not Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein and Harvey Fierstein are not the same people.

One is the now-fired Hollywood producer accused of numerous instances of sexual harassment and assault, and the other is a beloved actor of stage and screen from Hairspray, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Independence Day. Apparently, people online have been getting them confused.

“Harvey Weinstein is rumored to be in trouble & I am somehow getting flak as well,” Fierstein tweeted the day The New York Times published its explosive piece exposing Weinstein’s years of harassment allegations. “I get it. All Harveys look alike.”

Fierstein posted a few other reminders in the days that followed. “I’m a good gay! I mean, a good guy,” the openly gay actor tweeted. “Guys, We’re Mad At Harvey WEINSTEIN, Not Harvey FIERSTEIN!”

On Wednesday, after numerous other individuals came forward with more harassment and assault claims against Weinstein, Fierstein added, “Thx 2 Weinstein’s horrible behavior I’ve been dubbed #theGoodHarvey on the internet. I appreciate the distinction bt cn’t I b #TheFabHarvey?”

This was followed by the hashtag #IAintWeinstein.

Fierstein told Page Six, “Between a hurricane and a Weinstein, this Harvey is yearning for the days when people mistook me for an invisible rabbit,” in reference to the titular rabbit of Jimmy Stewart’s 1950 film Harvey.

So spread the word. Weinsten ≠ Fierstein.