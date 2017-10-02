The 5 people you only ever Google in October

Do not, for one moment, pretend that the power of the smartphone does not pay off some of its greatest info-on-demand dividends during the fall months. As autumn sets in, it’s become tradition to grab your coziest chunky knit and revisit dozens of seasonal movies (or, more accurately, the exact same five every time), only to find yourself asking the same question each and every year: Wait, who is that guy in Hocus Pocus?!

Reader, you know it to be true: The Google searches which you, I, and everyone with an Internet connection are guilty of conducting in the month of October. Always October. Only October.

1. Kimberly J. Brown

Disney Channel

The numbers don’t lie. The star of 1998’s Halloweentown — who for years has been low-key selling homemade merchandise with quotes from the movie in a personal Etsy shop — is the very epitome of the seasonal Google search. To many, Brown is the Jennifer Lawrence of late-‘90s Disney Channel original movies, a relatable character actress with several high-profile starring roles (her work in Halloweentown as a girl who LOVES Halloween is rivaled only by her work in Quints as a girl who HATES being a big sister!). But no matter how familiar you are with her resumé, Brown’s annual reappearance on television almost feels like a secret taunt from the gods just daring you to go look up what her Wikipedia possibly has to say.

2. Omri Katz

Everett Collection

The demand for the IMDb page of the accessibly milquetoast lead of Hocus Pocus tends to start in late September before hitting an inevitable, incredible peak during the week of Halloween, when drunk millennials screen Hocus Pocus for the sixth time that month and wonder aloud whether Omri Katz ever did anything interesting beyond the 1993 Kathy Najimy vehicle. (SPOILER: He didn’t, unless you count The John Larroquette Show, which you shouldn’t.) Katz’s Hocus Pocus costars — Ghost World actress Thora Birch and walking typo Vinessa Shaw — both pull in surprisingly more year-round searches, according to Google trends. But if it’s any consolation, the name “Thackery Binks” tends to get the same Halloween search bump as Katz, so there’s that. Thackery is also not real, so there’s that, too.

3. Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Everett Collection

Do you want official proof that The Nightmare Before Christmas is primarily a Halloween movie? Then consider the incontrovertible evidence that people search for Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas on Halloween — decidedly NOT on Christmas. Of course, in all likelihood, this is probably just because of the high demand for Sally makeup tutorials on YouTube, but the data nevertheless shows that most people only truly care about this colorful claymation Lana Del Rey during the month of October. In fairness, there’s a bump in searches around Christmastime for both Jack Skellington and the film itself, but those festive numbers pale in comparison to the spooky traffic during Halloween, therein conclusively settling a long-simmering debate that’s torn apart many a couch of stoners for five minutes every year.

4. Robert Rusler

New Line Cinema

So technically, this one isn’t supported by Google trend statistics — but it’s only because you Googlers don’t really know what you want. I’d like to anecdotally submit a subject whom certain horror-loving horndogs in my life are always guilty of Googling (and texting me about). To them, he is “the shirtless guy from Nightmare on Elm Street 2.” To voter registration, he is (probably) Robert Rusler, who played problematically-hot jock Ron Grady in the second Freddy Krueger movie, memorably getting sliced up in his bedroom after a brief, abdominally-blessed display that turned many a male and female gaze in 1985. And, evidently, the 2010s as well.

5. Raúl Juliá

Everett Collection

It’s slightly surprising that The Addams Family clocks in so highly in general search terms during October — surprising if only because its characters are far more iconic and famous to be only considered seasonally. Nevertheless, the Addams clan is especially creepy and kooky in the pumpkin-spice months, given how Internet interest in the family spikes dramatically each year around this time. On a micro level, Raúl Juliá — the greatest Gomez Addams we have until Oscar Isaac decides to grow out his mustache — gets a noticeable search bump every year, more than any other principal cast member from the 1991 or 1993 films, presumably because of the 23 years’ worth of viewers who are unfamiliar with the prolific Puerto Rican actor (who died in 1994) but still want to know who managed to dip Anjelica Huston so low.

6. HONORABLE MENTION: Christina Ricci

Universal

The facts may say you’re consistently looking up Devon Sawa throughout the year, but there are some noticeable if not totally scientifically sound peaks for Christina Ricci during certain Octobers. And look, I don’t care what the facts say. If you’re watching Addams Family or Casper every year and aren’t finding yourself consistently deep into a Sleepy Hollow rabbit hole by the end of the night, you don’t even deserve to have Amy Brenneman float down and give you a pep talk about unfinished business.