Kristen Stewart circling Charlie's Angels movie reboot

Flip your hair in celebration, Charlie’s Angels fans: Kristen Stewart and Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o are reportedly being considered for Sony’s reboot of the classic-TV-show-turned-blockbuster-movie-series.

Variety reports the production, to be directed by Elizabeth Banks, is eyeing both actresses to occupy roles as part of an all-female trio of private detectives.

The news comes just over four decades after the initial Charlie’s Angels television show — starring Farrah Fawcett, Jaclyn Smith, Kate Jackson, and later Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack, and Tanya Roberts — first premiered on ABC on Sept. 22, 1976, running for five seasons through June 24, 1981.

Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu played the Angels in a 2000 big screen adaptation, which went on to gross $264.1 million at the global box office before spawning a 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

Representatives for Sony had no comment on Variety‘s report. Stewart and Nyong’o’s camps did not immediately return EW’s request for confirmation.