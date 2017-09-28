Justice League movie takes over DC comic covers this November

type Movie genre Drama release date 11/17/17 performer Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller director Zack Snyder mpaa PG-13

Justice League arrives in theaters this November and to celebrate, some of that month’s DC Comics covers will be taken over by the film.

The current lineup of the Justice League in the comics is very similar to the one that will assemble on the big screen; both groups include Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash. To make the parallels even more explicit, however, some November covers will feature art that more resembles the actors and their cinematic costumes.

The cover for Cyborg #18, drawn by Dustin Nguyen, will feature the title character looking a lot like the version to be played by actor Ray Fisher — and he’s also flanked by Justice League comrades Batman and The Flash. The cover for Batman #34 will be illustrated by Tony S. Daniel and features a shot of the full squad.

Check out the covers below. Both issues go on sale Nov. 1.

DC Comics