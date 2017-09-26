Austin Film Festival has announced its full film schedule, which features new additions The Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, among others. Darkest Hour is director Joe Wright’s Gary Oldman-starring film detailing Winston Churchill’s leadership of the U.K. during World War II, while Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri finds Frances McDormand playing a woman protesting the police’s inability to solve the murder of her daughter. The festival’s closing film is Chappaquiddick, about the car accident which caused the death of Bobby Kennedy’s former political aide Mary Jo Kopechne and derailed the political ambitions of Senator Ted Kennedy. The latter is directed by John Curran (The Painted Veil) and stars Kate Mara as Kopechne and Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy.

Other movies being shown at the event include Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird; The Upside starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart; the Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon’s The Current War; and Call Me By Your Name, with Armie Hammer. The festival will also screen Francis Stokes’ comedy Wild Honey, about a phone sex operator searching for love, and the documentary Transformer, which chronicles the transition of bbodybuilder Matt Kroczaleski into Janae after being outed as transgender. In retrospective programming, Walter Hill will present his cult classic The Warriors, while Shane Black will present a screening 1987’s Predator. Black is currently working on franchise reboot, The Predator.

Austin Film Festival also revealed the full schedule for its Screenwriters Conference, which will take place the first four days of the event, Oct. 26-29. The conference features a roster of prominent screenwriters in film and television, including Kenneth Lonergan, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Noah Hawley, Courtney A. Kemp, Lindsay Doran, Misha Green, Michael Arndt, Mark Frost, Michael Green, Sarah Gubbins, Christopher Vogler, Scott Frank, Megan Amram, John August, Eric Heisserer, and many more.

Austin Film Festival takes place in Austin, Tex., Oct. 26-Nov. 2. The event’s full lineup and schedule can be found at the Austin Film Festival website.