Tomb Raider game-to-movie comparison reveals trailer Easter eggs

While Angelina Jolie’s Tomb Raider movies told of a seasoned Lara Craft at the height of her archaeological adventures, Alicia Vikander now portrays a younger version of the character based on the modern series of video games. In fact, the new movie, directed by The Wave‘s Roar Uthaug, took more than just inspiration from its source material.

As shown in IGN‘s side-by-side game-to-movie comparison of the first Tomb Raider trailer, many moments call back to the 2013 Tomb Raider from developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix.

Vikander’s 21-year-old Lara sets out on a ship that leaves her stranded on an island full of enemies after a treacherous storm, much like how the game’s Lara begins her journey in search of the fictional lost island of Yamatai. Both are then left to fend for themselves, using a bow, arrows, and — another signature of the game — the climbing axe.

Other smaller Easter eggs are the ruined airplane, the scene where Lara is saved from a fall by her axe, and the camcorder.

Warner Bros.’ film tells a story of Lara in search of a mythical tomb on an island somewhere off the coast of Japan, where she must fight for her life and all of humanity. Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas join Vikander on this cinematic adventure.

Tomb Raider is scheduled for theaters on March 16, 2018. See how the movie trailer lines up with the game above.