Singing zombies invade Christmas in new trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse

Clark Collis
September 20, 2017 at 01:37 PM EDT

Anna and the Apocalypse has everything you need from a Christmas movie — singing, a Yuletide setting, and, uh, zombies.

The film stars Ella Hunt as a teenager whose life is dominated by the typical concerns of her youthful peers until the Christmas season in her small town brings not Santa, but an outbreak of the undead. (And we mentioned it’s a musical, right?)

Anna and the Apocalypse costars Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Marli Siu, Ben Wiggins, Mark Benton, and Paul Kaye.

The film will receive its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, Sept. 22. Watch the trailer for Anna and the Apocalypse above.

