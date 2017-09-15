The Crown star Claire Foy confirmed for next Dragon Tattoo film

The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018 movie)

release date 11/09/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Thriller
placeholder
Nick Romano
September 15, 2017 at 01:52 PM EDT

Meet your new Lisbeth Salander. Claire Foy, an Emmy nominee for her performance in The Crown, has been officially confirmed for The Girl In the Spider’s Web. Foy had been the top choice for months to succeed Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara in the role, but the news was finally made official by Sony Pictures Entertainment on Friday.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander,” director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) said of the casting. “Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can’t wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.”

The Girl In the Spider’s Web will begin production this January in Berlin and Stockholm ahead of its theatrical debut on Oct. 19, 2018. Based on the book by David Lagercrantz, the screenplay was penned by Alvarez, Jay Basu, and Steven Knight.

Tara Ziemba/WireImage

While Rapace portrayed the hacker character in the Swedish version of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Mara took over Lisbeth for 2011’s American remake, directed by David Fincher. Daniel Craig played Lisbeth’s journalist ally, Mikael Blomkvist, but an actor for this new film has yet to be announced.

Foy won a Golden Globe for her performance of Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s The Crown, and she’s up for best actress in a drama series at this Sunday’s Emmys awards ceremony, airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. She also appears alongside Andrew Garfield in the film Breathe, directed by Andy Serkis.

Sony will continue developing an adaptation of the next book in the series, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye.

The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018 movie)

type
Movie
Genre
Thriller
mpaa
R
release date
11/09/18
director
Fede Alvarez
Cast
Claire Foy,
Sverrir Gudnason,
Lakeith Stanfield,
Sylvia Hoeks
Complete Coverage
The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018 movie)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now