The Crown star Claire Foy confirmed for next Dragon Tattoo film

Meet your new Lisbeth Salander. Claire Foy, an Emmy nominee for her performance in The Crown, has been officially confirmed for The Girl In the Spider’s Web. Foy had been the top choice for months to succeed Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara in the role, but the news was finally made official by Sony Pictures Entertainment on Friday.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander,” director Fede Alvarez (Don’t Breathe) said of the casting. “Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can’t wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.”

The Girl In the Spider’s Web will begin production this January in Berlin and Stockholm ahead of its theatrical debut on Oct. 19, 2018. Based on the book by David Lagercrantz, the screenplay was penned by Alvarez, Jay Basu, and Steven Knight.

Tara Ziemba/WireImage

While Rapace portrayed the hacker character in the Swedish version of The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Mara took over Lisbeth for 2011’s American remake, directed by David Fincher. Daniel Craig played Lisbeth’s journalist ally, Mikael Blomkvist, but an actor for this new film has yet to be announced.

Foy won a Golden Globe for her performance of Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s The Crown, and she’s up for best actress in a drama series at this Sunday’s Emmys awards ceremony, airing at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. She also appears alongside Andrew Garfield in the film Breathe, directed by Andy Serkis.

Sony will continue developing an adaptation of the next book in the series, The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye.