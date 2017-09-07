Star Wars, Marvel movies shifting to Disney streaming service

Come 2019, don’t expect to see any Star Wars or Marvel movies streaming on Netflix.

Last month, Disney announced plans to start its own streaming service, creating an exclusive subscription-based platform for watching Disney movies and TV shows. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has officially announced that Disney will move its Marvel and Star Wars films to the new service, too, with plans to launch in late 2019.

Iger spoke at the Bank of America Merill Lynch 2017 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where, per The Hollywood Reporter, he said that the new streaming service will include about 500 Disney films and 7,000 TV episodes. He added that the studio is also planning a handful of live-action films that will debut exclusively on the platform.

It was already confirmed that Disney and Pixar films would be available to stream on the as-yet-unnamed streaming service, but until now, it wasn’t clear whether Lucasfilm and Marvel films — which are owned by Disney — would be a part of that. Iger’s announcement is a loss for Netflix, which currently streams Disney films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Captain America: Civil War, and Doctor Strange.