Sam Rockwell in talks to portray George W. Bush in Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic

Sam Rockwell is preparing to be sworn into office.

The Iron Man 2 actor is in talks to play President George W. Bush in Adam McKay’s untitled Dick Cheney biopic. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

Written and directed by McKay, who won an Academy Award for his The Big Short screenplay, the film will follow Cheney’s path from avoiding military service during the Vietnam War to becoming the CEO of Haliburton to his stint as one of the most powerful vice presidents in history.

Rockwell will portray Bush, the president who Cheney served under from 2001-2009. The Green Mile alum joins a star-studded cast that already includes Christian Bale as Cheney, Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife, Lynne, and Steve Carell as former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

Next-up for Rockwell is Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which reunites the actor with his Seven Psychopaths director Martin McDonagh and costar Woody Harrelson. He’s also set to reprise his Moon role alongside Paul Rudd, Alexander Skarsgård, and Justin Theroux in Duncan Jones’ Netflix film Mute.