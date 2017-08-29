The Lion King director reacts to film's Honest Trailer

What does the co-director of The Lion King think about those comparisons to Frozen? “That’s a backhanded compliment,” Rob Minkoff, who directed the 1994 Disney classic with Roger Allers, told the ScreenJunkies team in a new video. “So it’s not really a criticism.”

That joke was a main part of the Lion King edition of ScreenJunkies’ Honest Trailers, and in a rare director’s commentary, Minkoff watched the video and paused in between to offer his two cents on the jokes. Fortunately, the mockery was all in good fun, so he didn’t seem to take offense.

Minoff also offered some behind-the-scenes tidbits, clarifying recent headlines that suggested Mufasa and Scar weren’t technically brothers. “They are! I just want to clear that up,” he said. Earlier, he explained that Scar’s name was just probably “a really mean nickname” that stuck, and not his actual birth name. “We always thought that Mufasa probably was the one who [gave Scar his scar]. You know, they were playing around. They were just kids, but Mufasa took it a little too far,” he said.

Jon Favreau is now directing a live-action version of The Lion King, similar to what he did with Disney’s live-action The Jungle Book. The voice cast includes Donald Glover (Simba), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), James Earl Jones (Mufasa, reprising his voice role from the original film), John Oliver (Zazu), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), and John Kani (Rafiki).

Minkoff noted how he sat down to chat about the work with Favreau. “We actually had lunch and then he invited me to come to the studio and I got to put on the VR goggles and fly around Pride Rock,” he recalled.

Watch Minkoff’s commentary to the Lion King Honest Trailer above.