Jon Hamm gets behind the wheel in Baby Driver bonus feature

Writer-director Edgar Wright’s music-powered crime thriller Baby Driver is racing towards its digital release on Sept. 12 — with an Oct. 10 bow on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4KUltra HD/Blu-ray Combo Pack. EW can reveal that bonus materials in all formats include numerous featurettes, the video for Mint Royale’s “Blue Song,” a director commentary, and a filmmaker commentary, with Edgar Wright and the movie’s director of photography, Bill Pope. The bonus materials for the Blu-ray and digital releases will also include extended scenes, more featurettes, footage of star Ansel Elgort’s audition, and a montage of hair, makeup, and costume tests.

Baby Driver stars Elgort as the titular tinnitus-stricken getaway driver who continually listens to music to drown out the ringing in his ears. Kevin Spacey plays the crime boss who employs him, and Lily James is the waitress with whom Baby falls in love. Other cast members include Jamie Foxx, Jon Bernthal, and Jon Hamm.

You can see the trailer for Baby Driver below and some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the home entertainment release’s extras featuring Elgort and Hamm, above.

Baby Driver is released on Digital Sept. 12 and on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4KUltra HD/Blu-ray Combo Pack, Oct. 10.