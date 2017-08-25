Josh Brolin says Avengers: Infinity War is 'maybe the most fun I've ever had'

type Movie genre Drama, Action, Sci-fi and Fantasy release date 04/27/18 performer Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson director Anthony and Joe Russo Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

With Avengers: Infinity War still about a year away from hitting movie theaters, details are still scarce on the Marvel blockbuster. But while Josh Brolin won’t reveal much about his role as the intergalactic tyrant Thanos, he is sure about one thing.

“I love doing Avengers, it’s maybe the most fun I’ve ever had,” Brolin tells EW. “I just saw a little snippet of it, and it was amazing. The cutting-edge technology of what they’re doing — what I’ve seen is absolutely mind-blowing. When I saw it on screen, it was me, but also not like me. It’s really strange.”

Marvel

Though the public is still waiting on an official Infinity War trailer, select fans were privy to advance footage at this year’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con. As EW’s Anthony Breznican reported, that footage included Thanos throwing a planet at this superhero foes and declaring, a la Brolin himself, that this “does put a smile on my face.” After years of hints and teasing appearances in end-credit scenes, it sure seems like Thanos is finally going to show the Avengers (and viewers) why he’s one of the most feared beings in the galaxy. According to Brolin, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

“Not even close,” Brolin says of the difference between that footage and the finished product. “What they saw is not even close.”

This isn’t even Brolin’s only on-screen Marvel gig. The actor will also be starring as Cable in the much-anticipated Deadpool 2. Both films are due out in 2018.