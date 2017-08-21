Trailers from Hell pays tribute to Jerry Lewis

Director Joe Dante’s filmmakers-talk-about-films website, Trailers from Hell, is paying tribute all week to the late Jerry Lewis, who died on Sunday at the age of 91.

Dante himself will cover 1964’s The Patsy on Wednesday while Animal House director John Landis tackles 1961’s The Ladies Man at the end of the week. But, first up, is Batman and Batman Returns writer Sam Hamm who discusses 1963’s The Nutty Professor. In this comedic riff on Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Lewis transforms from a nerdish professor into the louche, heartless Buddy Love, a character which is widely regarded as a lampoon of Lewis’ onetime comedy team partner Dean Martin. Hamm, however offers another view on the matter.

“Now, the thing that I’ve always thought abut this movie, is that really it’s not so much about Jerry and Dean, although…it sort of makes sense that he’d want to reunite the team, even if he could only do it by playing both parts,” says the writer. “I’ve always thought that this story wold have particular resonance for Jerry Lewis because, if there was ever a guy with a secret identity, he’s it. He was famous for playing an idiot, he was famous for his funny voices…and just the general craziness of his comedy, when it fact he was one of the most interesting, and innovative, and technically ingenious directors ever to work in movies.”

You can hear Hamm’s whole commentary in the video, above.