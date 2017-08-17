Tiffany Haddish enrolls in Night School alongside Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish is going back to school.

The Girls Trip star is joining Kevin Hart in Night School, Universal Pictures’ comedy about a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes in the long-shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam, EW has confirmed.

Haddish shot to stardom this summer with her hilarious turn in Girls Trip, and she’ll rekindle some of that magic with director Malcolm D. Lee and producer Will Packer.

Haddish’s costar Hart is also serving as a producer on Night School and co-wrote the script with Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, and Matt Kellard. Forgetting Sarah Marshall’s Nick Stoller did additional script work.

Haddish and Hart don’t just share time on the stand-up comic circuit — she’s one of Variety‘s “10 Comics to Watch for 2017” — the two have known each other for years. She revealed to Stephen Colbert on Tuesday that back in the early 2000s, when she was a struggling stand-up comedian living out of her car, Kevin Hart gave her $300.

Haddish now has several projects on the horizon: Her first stand-up special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood, debuts on Showtime this Friday, and beginning in October she’ll be seen in the TBS series The Last O.G., opposite Tracy Morgan.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Haddish’s casting.