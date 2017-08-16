LEGO NINJAGO Movie team assembles in new photo

placeholder
Devan Coggan
August 16, 2017 at 11:30 AM EDT

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie

type
Movie
genre
Comedy, Action Adventure
release date
09/22/17
performer
Dave Franco, Justin Theroux, Jackie Chan, Olivia Munn, Fred Armisen
director
Charlie Bean
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG

To read more from our Fall Movie Preview, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

And you think your family dinners are awkward.

In the upcoming LEGO NINJAGO Movie, Lloyd (Dave Franco) is a skilled teen ninja charged with defending his city from the evil warlord Garmadon (Justin Theroux). Or, as Lloyd knows him, Dad. Unlike most animated movies, where cast members record dialogue in isolation, the NINJAGO crew — which also includes Jackie Chan as the sensei Master Wu, Olivia Munn as Lloyd’s mom, and Michael Peña, Abbi Jacobson, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Woods, and Fred Armisen as his fellow ninjas — riffed off one another to hilarious results.

“Everyone here is such an incredible improviser, and I remember just at one point sitting down and feeling like, I have nothing to contribute,” Franco says. “I want to be a fan and just watch.”

Warner Bros. Pictures

If The LEGO Movie was a surreal action-comedy and The LEGO Batman Movie was a superhero flick, NINJAGO is pure martial-arts extravaganza. (The filmmakers even brought in Chan’s stunt team to choreograph fight scenes.)

“There’s so much Asian cinema that’s in this, from martial-arts movies to ninja films, but it’s also big mechs and robots and anime stuff and monster-movie tropes,” says Charlie Bean, one of the film’s directors. “It’s a love letter to those types of movies.”

No one knows how to lock that in like LEGO.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie hits theaters Sept. 22.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now