Emma Stone tops Forbes' list of highest paid actresses

Jennifer Lawrence has been knocked down a couple spots on Forbes‘ annual list of the world’s highest paid actresses, replaced at the top by La La Land star Emma Stone.

Lawrence, who previously topped the Forbes list two years in a row, now ranks at No. 3, with earnings of $24 million in the last 12 months — just a little more than half of the $46 million she made in 2016. The Hunger Games star earned most of her money in the past year from the upcoming movies Mother! and Red Sparrow, along with an endorsement deal with Dior.

Stone, who garnered significant attention last year with the movie-musical La La Land, ranked as the highest paid actress with earnings of $26 million. Most of the money came from the success of the La La Land, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

At No. 2 on the list this year was Jennifer Anniston, who made $25.5 million from roles in movies like The Yellow Birds and endorsement deals with Emirates, Smartwater and Aveeno.

Rounding out the top 5 on the Forbes list were Melissa McCarthy with $18 million and Mila Kunis with $15.5 million.