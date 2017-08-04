Goodbye Christopher Robin trailer introduces the creator of Winnie the Pooh

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Kanga, Roo, Owl, and Eeyore all make an appearance in the first trailer for Goodbye Christopher Robin, the upcoming biopic of Pooh author A.A. Milne.

Goodbye Christopher Robin traces the heartwarming relationship between the beloved children’s author (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin (newcomer Will Tilston) as Milne begins writing stories about his son’s toys — including a particular honey-loving bear. Before long, Milne’s tales become a sensation throughout England as the nation struggles to rebuild after World War I (and Milne himself deals with the after-effects of the war).

The first trailer explores how Milne and Christopher Robin’s long walks through the English countryside helped inspire the Hundred-Acre Wood — and eagle-eyed Pooh fans will spot plenty of familiar themes, from bees and honey to Poohsticks.

My Week With Marilyn’s Simon Curtis directed Goodbye Christopher Robin, which also stars Margot Robbie as Christopher Robin’s mother Daphne and Kelly MacDonald as his nanny Olive. It hits theaters Oct. 13.