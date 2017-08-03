Disney princess movies are coming back to theaters

Disney and AMC Theatres invite you to be their guest, see the light, make a man out of yourself, and more.

Beginning Sept. 15, AMC Theatres is partnering with Disney to bring five beloved Disney princess films back to select theaters as part of the “Dream Big, Princess” marathon.

Dust off your tiara for some nostalgic movie-viewing: The five films are the animated Beauty and the Beast, Mulan, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and Brave. Each film will screen multiple times over the course of a week (14 showtimes per week at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. every day), concluding with Brave on Oct. 19.

Everett Collection (3)

Special screenings will also take place at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, with a special encore screening of Moana included in the marathon lineup.

Tickets are available beginning Aug. 4.