By now, you know every lyric to the songs from The Lion King, but there are still new discoveries to unearth when it comes to the music of the 1994 Oscar-winning movie. Case in point: This never-before-seen footage from inside the recording booth, many moons (and rising suns) ago, when the film’s actors were first laying down their vocal tracks.

EW has an exclusive clip featuring the movie’s voice cast recording “Be Prepared,” the seminal villain song-slash-rallying cry sung by Scar (Jeremy Irons) and his hyena cronies (Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Jim Cummings). Certainly, this isn’t the first time we’ve glimpsed the making of the classic movie over the years, but particularly with the delicious fun of “Be Prepared,” it’s a marvel to see people like Irons and Goldberg recording the very lines and lyrics that would transcend into animation history.

Prepare yourself, by the way, for a fun bonus appearance by James Earl Jones as Mufasa — a cameo that should renew your excitement for Jon Favreau’s upcoming remake (in which Jones will once again reprise his role as the late master of the savannah).

The Lion King, in its Walt Disney Signature Collection release, is available digitally on Aug. 15 and on Blu-ray Aug. 29.