The Shallows director no longer attached to Suicide Squad sequel

UPDATE: EW can confirm Jaume Collet-Serra is now out of the running to direct the Suicide Squad sequel.

Also, star Dwayne Johnson posted a tweet endorsing Collet-Serra as the director of Jungle Cruise. “I’m a gut & instincts guy,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “1st time I met Jaume, I was confident he was the one. Visionary/edgy filmmaker. Excited 4 the fans.”

EARLIER: The filmmaker behind The Shallows is hitting the water once again for his next directorial effort.

EW has confirmed Jaume Collet-Serra — whose additional credits include 2009 horror flick Orphan and Liam Neeson’s 2014 thriller Non-Stop — will direct Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise film, starring Dwayne Johnson in a script adapted from the storyline of the popular theme park ride of the same name.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (the team responsible for penning the upcoming sequel to Star Trek Beyond) have written the most recent draft of the Jungle Cruise script. Filming is set to begin in spring 2018.

In July, it was reported that Collet-Serra was in the running to helm the follow-up to Warner Bros.’ DC Comics actioner Suicide Squad, which soared to $745.6 million worldwide under the guidance of director David Ayer. According to Deadline, Collet-Serra is no longer involved in the superhero project. Representatives for the filmmaker and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Johnson has been attached to star in and produce the Jungle Cruise project since 2015, tweeting about his intentions to find a “visionary” director for the project — one “who can balance huge action with comic charm” — back in April.

Past big screen adaptations of beloved Disney parks properties include 2015’s Tomorrowland, 2003’s The Haunted Mansion, and the successful Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise, which has amassed over $4.5 billion worldwide across five films released over the last 14 years.