The next James Bond film has a release date (but does it have a Bond?)

UPDATE: The New York Times is reporting Daniel Craig will return for the next James Bond movie, citing “two people briefed on the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid conflicts with Eon and MGM.”

EARLIER: When Spectre hit theaters in 2015, the 24th (official) James Bond film grossed over $800 million worldwide. An impressive sum – but undeniably a step down from the billion-grossing Skyfall. The film also had some infamous third-act problems, which seem less problematic if viewers assume everything’s a dream, and came out after star Daniel Craig’s hyperbolic comments that he’d rather “slash my wrists” than play 007 for a fifth time.

Since then, rumors swirled that longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli were thinking of recasting the iconic MI6 agent. And more recent rumors have gone the opposite direction, suggesting that Craig might return. But Craig’s name is notably absent from a press release sent out Monday announcing the release date for the 25th film in the franchise. The movie, currently untitled, will arrive in the U.S. on Nov. 8, 2019, after an earlier release in the U.K. and foreign markets.

The film has no attached director and no cast, but the press release declares that it will be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. Purvis and Wade are a screenwriting duo who have worked on every Bond screenplay since 1999’s The World is Not Enough, although the last film to be solely credited to them was 2002’s Die Another Day, the invisible car movie that some weirdoes love.

If Craig doesn’t return for Bond 25, his four-film run will leave him tied with Brosnan for Bond longevity. Even if Craig does return, it will be interesting to see how the franchise situates 007 in a post-Brexit world.